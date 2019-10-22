Lunchbreak: Cheesy Grits and details on the 5th Annual Taste of Ravenswood

Chef Angela Torres-Kutkuhn
Spoken Café
1812 W. Montrose Ave.
Chicago
Event:
5th Annual Taste of Ravenswood
Ravenswood Events Center (4021 North Ravenswood Avenue)
Taste of Ravenswood will be held Friday, November 8th with the Atrium Cocktail Hour beginning at 6:30pm, and general admission at 7:30pm. Tickets are $60 and the cocktail hour tickets are an additional $25. VIP table reservations are available for purchase -- $800 includes reserved table space for 10 guests during the cocktail hour and general admission.
For more information regarding Taste of Ravenswood and for tickets, visit: https://ravenswoodchicago.org/taste/
Recipe:
Louisiana Style Cheesy Grits:
1/2 cup coarse ground yellow dent grits
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup milk
1 cup half & half
3 tbsp butter
1/2 cup shredded aged cheddar cheese
coarse kosher salt and cracked pepper to taste
1 - Bring water, milk, and half and half to a boil and then stir in grits whisking steadily.
2 - Lower heat to medium low cooking for 9-12 minutes and whisking frequently.
3 - Once grits have thickened up to a creamy consistency, stir in butter, shredded cheese, cracked black pepper and coarse kosher salt. Serve immediately.
**Our setup for the Taste of Ravenswood continues with a topping of smoked chile paste, crispy carnitas, charred sweet corn and diced spicy pickled tomatoes.