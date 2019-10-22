Jussie Smollett case back in federal court today

Posted 7:58 AM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59AM, October 22, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 26: Actor Jussie Smollett after his court appearance at Leighton Courthouse on March 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago’s lawsuit against actor Jussie Smollett is back in federal court Tuesday.

The lawsuit seeks $130,000 to cover the investigation which concluded with police accusing Smollett of staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself with the help of two acquaintances.

Police released hours of video to support its claim of a false report, but in a controversial decision, the state’s attorneys office dismissed all charges against Smollett.

Since then, a special prosecutor has been assigned to further investigate the case, which could lead to Smollett being recharged.

The judge’s decision on whether to dismiss the city’s lawsuit is expected at 9 a.m.

Smollett is not expected in court, but the decision by a federal judge could mean more court appearances in his future.

 

