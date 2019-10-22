George Ofman discusses the Bears and the Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is a lot of fiery debate when it comes to the Bears and a number of their shortcomings so far in the 2019 season.

From the quarterback to the run game to the suddenly suspect defense, there are a few reasons why fans are upset with their 3-3 team. It has been spoken at length on Sports Feed before Tuesday and on that day's show as well.

George Ofman of WBBM Newsradio had his own thoughts to give to Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Sports Feed, talking about a number of those problems the Bears have had during the season. He also discussed the Cubs continued managerial search with the guys as well, and you can see those segments in the video above or below.