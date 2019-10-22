WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot speaks after meeting with students affected by teachers strike

CHICAGO — Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is participating in the Chicago Teachers Union strike Tuesday morning.

Warren will join Chicago Public School teachers on the picket line at Oscar Depriest Elementary School in South Austin starting at 9:30 a.m.

Negotiations between CPS and CTU remain at a standstill as classes are cancelled for more than 300,000 students for a fourth day Tuesday.

In addition to classes being canceled, the city’s student-athletes will be forced to forfeit state playoff games due to state rules banning players from competing when their school is on strike.

Here’s the official rule from the Illinois High School Association:

“If a high school or district is on strike when the IHSA series begins at its lowest level, then that high school or the high schools in that district are prohibited from participating.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson sent a letter to Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey Monday, urging teachers to return to classrooms as negotiations continue.

"We ask CTU to stay at the bargaining table and accelerate the pace, but end the strike and encourage your members to come back to work. Our students and families should not continue to bear this burden," the letter said.

Hours later, CTU rejected the letter, saying real progress only happened since the walkout began.

In a press conference Monday night, CTU President Jesse Sharkey said the strike may go on longer than anticipated.

"We are likely not going to see a quick settlement to the ongoing strike," Sharkey said.

He said Mayor Lightfoot's letter has changed his outlook on negotiations.

"I came in today with raised expectations and hope, but the letter I received today dashed my hope for a quick settlement," Sharkey said.

Negotiations ended Wednesday with the mayor saying teachers are asking for more than the city can afford — but union leaders aren't buying it.

Monday night, Mayor Lightfoot released the following statement after Monday's bargaining session.

Tomorrow, for the fourth straight school day, students from throughout the city won't be participating in the athletic competitions they've earned the right to compete in, won't be preparing their college applications with trusted school staff, and won't be in classrooms with the teachers who hold the keys to their success. We must fix that immediately and end this strike. Real progress has been made on the key contract issues that CTU identified, and written proposals to boost staffing and support overcrowded classrooms have been exchanged. We were encouraged today by the improved pace of bargaining and substantive discussions on key issues, so it is now deeply concerning to hear that CTU is pulling members of its bargaining team away from the negotiating table tomorrow at this crucial juncture. Our full team will be ready first thing tomorrow morning to continue working toward the fair contract our teachers, students, and families deserve.

Lightfoot said even if the two sides reach a deal, it could take days for the union to review it and sign it.

CTU has enlisted the help of Rev. Jesse Jackson to act as a mediator.

Both sides are scheduled to come back to the negotiating table at 10 a.m., but CTU said most of its bargaining team will return to the picket line at 6:30 a.m.

Teachers at Passages Charter School are also going on strike starting Tuesday. Educators there said they want better wages and working conditions for educators. The strike affects about 38 teachers and more than 400 students.