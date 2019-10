Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold and blustery conditions that prompted a Wind Advisory with gusts of over 40 mph at O'Hare and 50 mph in Rockford continue Tuesday night, then slowly diminish overnight.

Wednesday will start sunny but become increasingly cloudy and cool, dropping double digits with a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

Expected highs over the next week are all in the 50s and below average, with a breezy and cool Friday followed by rain Saturday night into Sunday.