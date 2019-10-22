Chicago area raked by high winds a 2nd day Wednesday—some gusts: 50+ mph; cool temperaturess now a prelude to the season’s chilliest air mid/late next week; Saturday rain-maker being monitored—but wavy jet stream signals stronger storm next week

Posted 11:03 PM, October 22, 2019, by
