Bulls sign former DePaul guard, Hickory Hills native Max Strus to a two-way contract

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 06: Max Strus #31 of the DePaul Blue Demons celebrates after making a three pointer in the game against the Georgetown Hoyas during the first half at Wintrust Arena on March 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – A native of the southwest suburbs and one of DePaul’s best players in recent memory will make his return to the Windy City to continue his professional career.

The way that Max Strus did so on Tuesday morning was pretty creative.

The former Blue Demons guard and Hickory Hill native, who was waived this week by the Boston Celtics, announced on Instagram that he’s signed with the Chicago Bulls on what likely will be a two-way contract for the 2019-2020 season.

Along with a picture of himself in a Bulls jersey, Strus also had a video that starts with the song “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by the Dropkick Murphys, then transitions to “Homecoming” by Kanye West with pictures from around Chicago.

The Bulls confirmed the move on Tuesday afternoon.

Strus was with DePaul for two seasons after attending Lewis University after a standout career at Stagg High School. He averaged 18.6 points per game with the Blue Demons – the fourth-highest in program history – and was an All-Big East second-team selection in 2018-2019. Strus is one of two players in program history to score 700 points in a season, joining Mark Aguirre in that category.

