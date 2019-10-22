× Blackhawks hope to clean up little mistakes to turn close losses into wins

CHICAGO – A look at the early NHL standings won’t be extremely positive for Blackhawks’ fans, but they should put it into perspective.

While the team sits with just five points, they’ve only played six games, with most of the teams having already played 8-11 contests. So the fact they sit near the bottom of the standings isn’t something of great concern at the moment.

That being said, giving away points isn’t a great thing, either, and so far the Blackhawks have coughed up a few in the early part of the season.

Their first three losses of the season all came by a goal and their defeat to the Capitals on Sunday was by two, but came after Washington slid in an empty netter in the closing moments. In those four defeats they’ve only had one come in overtime so they could grab a point, so they’ve left some points on the ice.

As they get ready to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the United Center, the team hopes to make subtle corrections to their game to prevent lapses that have led to defeats.

“I think it’s just cleaning up defensively, keeping things tight,” said Andrew Shaw when asked about turning close losses into wins. “It can be the simplest little breakdown; I think we’ve played well most games, but we have breakdowns where we’re not getting pucks in and then it ends up in the back of our net.”

Which can be the difference between one and two points, and has made a difference in a 2019-2020 season that is still very young.