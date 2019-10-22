× Aurora, Illinois colder than surrounding areas?

Dear Tom,

It seems that Aurora can be 4-5° colder than everyplace else in the area. Why is this?

Byron Moenter Algonquin

Dear Byron,

Aurora’s chilly nighttime temperatures, often colder by several degrees than other suburban locations, are a source of puzzlement to many—especially to Aurora residents whose thermometers do not register those low readings reported at the Aurora Airport in Sugar Grove. Those low temperatures are due to the location of the thermometers. They’re located in a low setting at the far west end of the rural airport, about 10 miles west of downtown Aurora. On still nights, cold, dense air “drains” into that low spot. The equipment, which is regularly checked for accuracy, is there to support aviation operations, and the readings are not intended for other purposes.