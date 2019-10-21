Tom Skilling’s go-to playlist for weather-related songs

Dear Tom,

What is your go-to playlist for songs with weather-related lyrics?

Thanks,

Peter Lusk

Arlington Heights

Dear Peter,

Great question. Here are just a few that come to mind.

Buy for Me the Rain–Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Rainy Night in Georgia–Brooke Benton

Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald–Gordon Lightfoot

Ride Like the Wind–Christopher Cross

Baby the Rain Must Fall–Glenn Yarbrough

I Wish it would Rain–The Temptations

Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head–B.J. Thomas

Oh Raindrops–Dee Clark

Riders on the Storm–The Doors

Ain’t No Sunshine–Bill Withers

Let It Rain–Eric Clapton

Love is like a Heat Wave–Martha and the Vandellas

Blowin’ in the Wind–Bob Dylan

Dust in the Wind–Kansas

I Love a Rainy Night–Eddie Rabbitt

Lightning Strikes–Lou Christy

Stormy Weather–Lena Horne

Wind Beneath my Wings–Bette Midler

Who’ll Stop the Rain–Credence Clearwater Revival