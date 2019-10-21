Tom Skilling’s go-to playlist for weather-related songs

Dear Tom,
What is your go-to playlist for songs with weather-related lyrics?
Thanks,
Peter Lusk
Arlington Heights
Dear Peter,
Great question. Here are just a few that come to mind.
Buy for Me the Rain–Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Rainy Night in Georgia–Brooke Benton
Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald–Gordon Lightfoot
Ride Like the Wind–Christopher Cross
Baby the Rain Must Fall–Glenn Yarbrough
I Wish it would Rain–The Temptations
Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head–B.J. Thomas
Oh Raindrops–Dee Clark
Riders on the Storm–The Doors
Ain’t No Sunshine–Bill Withers
Let It Rain–Eric Clapton
Love is like a Heat Wave–Martha and the Vandellas
Blowin’ in the Wind–Bob Dylan
Dust in the Wind–Kansas
I Love a Rainy Night–Eddie Rabbitt
Lightning Strikes–Lou Christy
Stormy Weather–Lena Horne
Wind Beneath my Wings–Bette Midler
Who’ll Stop the Rain–Credence Clearwater Revival