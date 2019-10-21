Postal worker finds toddler alone while on route in South Shore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a toddler was found alone by a postal worker on her South Shore route.

The postal worker was on her route in the 7400 block of South Clyde Avenue Monday afternoon when she saw the boy.

The boy was found with just his underwear on, the postal worker said.

“He looked like he was about 3 or 4 years old, he had no clothes on, no shoes on,” the postal worker said. "Just his drawers."

He was taken to Comer Childrens Hospital. There’s no word at this time on his condition.

Police are searching for who the little boy belongs to. DCFS was called to the scene.