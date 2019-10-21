Police: Mother stabbed while walking with young child on trail in Ingleside

Posted 6:16 PM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21PM, October 21, 2019

INGLESIDE, Ill.  — A mother was stabbed while walking with her young child Monday evening at the Grant Woods Forest Preserve, police said.

At around 5 p.m., authorities were called to the forest preserve on the report of a stabbing.

Police said the woman was attacked by a stranger and suffered several stab wounds.

A good Samaritan reportedly helped and called 911.

Police said she was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The child was not injured, police said.

The attacker is still at-large.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.