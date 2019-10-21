× Police: Man, woman dead after crash in Fox Lake during pursuit

FOX LAKE, Ill. — A man and woman died Sunday night during a police pursuit from Wisconsin into Fox Lake, police said.

Police said a 1994 Toyota Camry was driving at a high rate of speed in Genoa City, Wisconsin when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated, police said.

The pursuit continued into Illinois. As the vehicle entered Fox Lake in the area on North Converse Road, police said the driver lost control.

The vehicle reportedly left the roadway, struck several trees and ignited on fire.

A 28-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were transported to the hospital and later died of their injuries, police said.

Another 18-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition.