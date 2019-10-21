× Police looking for 14-year-old girl missing from Little Village

CHICAGO — Detectives are asking the public’s help to locate a missing girl from Little Village.

Police said Lizette Mata is missing from the 2500 block of South Whipple Street.

Mata is 5’2”, 100 lbs, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen Saturday wearing a gray hoodie, maroon pants and white shoes.

Mata is reportedly known to frequent the area of 22nd and Spaulding.

If located or if you have information on Mata’s whereabouts, police said to call 911 or Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.