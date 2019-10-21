Pepsico Showdown founder Joe Trost talks CTU strike impact on student-athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The CTU strike enters a new week and the athletic seasons of CPS student-athletes remain uncertain.

Pepsico Showdown founder, Joe Trost, joined the Morning News team and addressed the appeal he, along with two principals, filed to the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) to allow the participation of Class 2A and 3A CPS boys soccer teams in the state series competition.

"The challenge here today is that as CPS is still on strike, Janice Jackson and the rest of the sports administrative team is not allowing CPS student-athletes to be on the field, " said Trost. "If the appeal is approved, then it falls on CPS. Obviously, the coaches, players, and families are ready to go."

