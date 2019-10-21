Paul Tough on The Modern College System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Times have changed and the question of, "Is the American college system broken?" has arisen. In the wake of the college admissions scandal, Paul Tough joins us in WGN studios to have a conversation about the American College system. In Tough's new book, "The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us", Tough tells the stories of students trying to navigate the application process and college itself. Tough also takes a look at the way the system has changed over the years. Find out more about Paul here.