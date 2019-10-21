Times have changed and the question of, "Is the American college system broken?" has arisen. In the wake of the college admissions scandal, Paul Tough joins us in WGN studios to have a conversation about the American College system. In Tough's new book, "The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us", Tough tells the stories of students trying to navigate the application process and college itself. Tough also takes a look at the way the system has changed over the years. Find out more about Paul here.
Paul Tough on The Modern College System
-
Nicole Auerbach talks College Football on Sports Feed
-
Faith-based organization offers hope for young Latinos
-
CAMPUS CHECK-IN: Can Notre Dame pass this Top 5 test at Georgia?
-
Paul M. Banks looks ahead to the 2019 college football season on Sports Feed
-
CAMPUS CHECK-IN: No looking ahead to Georgia for Notre Dame
-
-
CAMPUS CHECK-IN: For now, momentum switches to the Irish in the USC rivalry
-
California just passed a law that allows college athletes to get paid
-
Thousands gather to commemorate 400 years since American slavery began
-
The US is throwing away at least 3,500 donated kidneys every year, study finds
-
Alabama governor apologies for wearing blackface in college
-
-
Students will soon be able to retake specific sections of the ACT
-
Chipotle will cover tuition for employees to get tech and business degrees
-
Vatican mystery over missing girl deepens as bones are found