× Overturned tanker truck closes southbound Bishop Ford near 115th Street

CHICAGO — An overturned truck has closed all southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford on the South Side.

At around 5 p.m., authorities were called to the Bishop Ford at 130th Street after a tanker truck flipped over.

A hazmat team was called to the scene.

All southbound lanes are closed. Vehicles are getting off at 115th Street. Northbound lanes have reopened.