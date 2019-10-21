Minor damage occurs here as high winds sweep the Midwest
-
Showers to follow Friday’s autumnal chill
-
Mild, dry weather into Friday, then a big change
-
Beach Hazards along the northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana shorelines and Lakeshore Flooding along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline
-
Why are tornadoes rare in Europe?
-
‘Probable’ tornado among weird weather reported in Waukegan
-
-
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday
-
It’s Chicago’s sunniest August open in 88 years: 88% of possible sun’s been logged; comfortable summer weather with lowering humidities in coming days; severe weather sweeps Wisconsin again Wednesday—funnels, hail, wind damage & flooding reported
-
Gush of cooler, drier air takes control with autumn 2019’s arrival Monday; dry-out chases weekend rains into the weather history books; big snows to wallop Montana this weekend as tropical warmth & humidity stage comeback here Sunday threatening thundery rains; Arizona drenched by hurricane remnants Monday
-
South winds to bring return of 60-degree temps
-
Montana is blanketed in almost two feet of snow and it’s not even October yet
-
-
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
-
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touchdown in Waukegan Tuesday
-
Sprawling Canadian high’s “NNE” winds sweep 90s & high humidities out of area; 90-deg U.S. temp coverage falls from 62% Saturday to 30% Monday; comfortable temps/humidities through midweek; warm, humid air’s back this weekend