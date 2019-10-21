Mark Potash talks about the Bears’ loss to the Saints on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Many times when guests have appeared on Sports Feed to talk about the Bears in the Matt Nagy era, the conversation has generally been positive.

They team won 12 games in 2018 and then 3-of-5 games so far in the 2019 season. But Monday was something very, very much different for Mark Potash when he joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Sports Feed.

In what could be regarded as the team's worst performance under the coach, the Bears were dominated by the Saints in the second half in a 36-25 loss that wasn't nearly as close as the final score would say. A number of problems with the team were exposed and it made for an uncomfortable Sunday night and Monday morning.

Mark talked about a number of different storylines from the defeat and discussed where they might go from here with the hosts. You can watch his segments in the video above or below.