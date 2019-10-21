Lunchbreak: Udon Noodle Bowl with Fun Sauce
Chef David Wang
Wok N’ Bao
36 N. Clinton Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Recipe:
Udon Noodle Bowl with Fun Sauce
Yields 1 serving
Noodle Bowl Ingredients
5oz Udon Noodles (can be found at most grocery stores)
4oz (1/2 cup) Chicken Thighs, diced (4oz is recommended serving size)
1/4 cup Shredded Red Cabbage
1/4 cup Bean Sprouts
1/8 cup Pea Shoots
1/8 cup Diced Red Bell Peppers
1/8 cup Snap Peas
1 tsp Minced Garlic
4 tbl Fun Sauce (recipe below)
Vegetable, canola, or rice bran oil for cooking (any neutral flavor will work)
Fun Sauce Ingredients
2 1/4 tbl Low Sodium Soy Sauce
1 tbl Sweet Black Vinegar
2 1/4 tbl Oyster Sauce
3 1/4 tbl Chili Garlic Paste
Method
- Blanch and cool the Udon Noodles according to package directions.
- While noodles cool, combine all ingredients for sauce, stir and set aside.
- Start heating your wok (a large pan also works) on a medium high heat.
- Clean chicken thighs so any visible fat is removed, dice the chicken into roughly 1/4 inch pieces and set aside.
- Add oil and udon noodles to your pan and “toast” them for a few minutes until they have a light golden color.
- Add any extra oil if needed and start sautéing diced chicken thighs until they are cooked medium well, about 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and season with salt.
- Add vegetables to the pan and sauté for another 3 minutes.
- Add udon noodles and fun sauce, sauté for another 3 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!