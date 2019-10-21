Lunchbreak: Udon Noodle Bowl with Fun Sauce

Posted 12:18 PM, October 21, 2019

Chef David Wang

Wok N’ Bao

36 N. Clinton Street, Chicago, IL 60661

https://woknbao.com/

Recipe:

Udon Noodle Bowl with Fun Sauce

Yields 1 serving

Noodle Bowl Ingredients

5oz Udon Noodles (can be found at most grocery stores)

4oz (1/2 cup) Chicken Thighs, diced (4oz is recommended serving size)

1/4 cup Shredded Red Cabbage

1/4 cup Bean Sprouts

1/8 cup Pea Shoots

1/8 cup Diced Red Bell Peppers

1/8 cup Snap Peas

1 tsp Minced Garlic

4 tbl Fun Sauce (recipe below)

Vegetable, canola, or rice bran oil for cooking (any neutral flavor will work)

Fun Sauce Ingredients

2 1/4 tbl Low Sodium Soy Sauce

1 tbl Sweet Black Vinegar

2 1/4 tbl Oyster Sauce

3 1/4 tbl Chili Garlic Paste

Method

  1. Blanch and cool the Udon Noodles according to package directions.
  2. While noodles cool, combine all ingredients for sauce, stir and set aside.
  3. Start heating your wok (a large pan also works) on a medium high heat.
  4. Clean chicken thighs so any visible fat is removed, dice the chicken into roughly 1/4 inch pieces and set aside.
  5. Add oil and udon noodles to your pan and “toast” them for a few minutes until they have a light golden color.
  6. Add any extra oil if needed and start sautéing diced chicken thighs until they are cooked medium well, about 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and season with salt.
  1. Add vegetables to the pan and sauté for another 3 minutes.
  2. Add udon noodles and fun sauce, sauté for another 3 minutes.
  3. Serve and enjoy!

 

