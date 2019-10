× Javy Baez named ‘MLB The Show 20’ cover athlete

CHICAGO —Javier Baez has been named the cover athlete for “MLB The Show 20.”

The game announced the cover Monday in a series of tweets.

Baez is coming off two consecutive all-star seasons. Last year, he hit .281 with 29 homers and 85 RBIs.

“MLB The Show 20″ is now available for pre-order. It will be available everywhere on March 17.