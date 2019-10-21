× Generally slight rains so far will probably leave Chicago-area rivers unchanged – Minor flooding continues on segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers

Most rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue to fall, and so far today with rainfall in most areas well under a quarter-inch, not a lot of change is anticipated. Minor flooding does continue on segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers at Latham Park and Shirland respectively. Rivers are running near bankfull at several other locations (noted on table below).

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: