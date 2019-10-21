Generally slight rains so far will probably leave Chicago-area rivers unchanged – Minor flooding continues on segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers

Posted 12:05 PM, October 21, 2019, by

Most rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue to fall, and so far today with rainfall in most areas well under a quarter-inch, not a lot of change is anticipated. Minor flooding does continue on segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers at Latham Park and Shirland respectively. Rivers are running near bankfull at several other locations (noted on table below).

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    10.99  07 AM Mon  -0.02

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     3.94  06 AM Mon  -0.70
Gurnee                 7.0     4.38  06 AM Mon  -0.48
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.74  07 AM Mon  -0.35
Des Plaines           15.0    10.29  07 AM Mon  -0.39
River Forest          16.0     6.78  07 AM Mon  -0.42
Riverside              7.5     3.43  07 AM Mon  -0.14



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.15  06 AM Mon  -0.22 Nr Bankfull
Montgomery            13.0    12.72  06 AM Mon  -0.08 Nr Bankfull
Dayton                12.0     8.92  07 AM Mon  -0.15

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.04  06 AM Mon  -0.02

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     7.79  07 AM Mon  -0.05

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.08  07 AM Mon   0.01
Shorewood              6.5     2.51  07 AM Mon  -0.04

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.97  06 AM Mon  -0.03
Foresman              18.0     5.33  07 AM Mon  -0.06
Chebanse              16.0     2.77  07 AM Mon  -0.10
Iroquois              18.0     4.98  07 AM Mon  -0.04



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.74  07 AM Mon  -0.04

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     3.44  07 AM Mon  -0.03
Kouts                 11.0     4.46  07 AM Mon   0.08
Shelby                 10.5     5.38  07 AM Mon   0.03
Momence                5.0     2.05  07 AM Mon  -0.02
Wilmington             6.5     1.55  07 AM Mon  -0.02

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.81  06 AM Mon   0.01

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.19  07 AM Mon  -0.01



Munster (H            12.0     5.46  07 AM Mon   0.02
South Holland         16.5     5.44  07 AM Mon  -0.05

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     1.59  07 AM Mon  -0.03

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.62  07 AM Mon  -0.04
Leonore               16.0     3.68  07 AM Mon  -0.11

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     5.55  07 AM Mon   0.25
Ottawa               463.0   459.25  06 AM Mon  -0.13
La Salle              20.0    14.68  07 AM Mon  -0.42

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     3.71  07 AM Mon  -0.08

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     2.56  06 AM Mon  -0.06
Perryville            12.0     7.02  06 AM Mon  -0.07

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    12.71  07 AM Mon  -0.30 Minor

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     9.50  06 AM Mon  -0.26 Nr Bankfull
Latham Park           9.0     9.63  06 AM Mon   -0.27 Minor
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.86  06 AM Mon  -0.22
Byron                 13.0    11.23  07 AM Mon  -0.23 Nr Bankfull
Dixon                 16.0    13.00  06 AM Mon  -0.23 Nr Bankfull
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.