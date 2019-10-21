Former Chicago mob boss Joey ‘The Clown’ Lombardo dies in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Former Chicago mob boss Joey "The Clown" Lombardo died Saturday at a maximum security prison in Colorado.

Lombardo was serving life for his conviction in the 2007 Family Secrets case that pulled back the curtain on the Chicago Outfit.

He was the leader of the organized crime family and was behind the 1974 murder of government witness Daniel Seifert, who was hunted down and shot by masked gunman in a union pension fraud case.

Lombardo continued saying he was innocent, saying the government presented no evidence of his involvement in organized crime after serving time for a 1983 skimming and bribery conviction, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Lombardo was 90 years old.