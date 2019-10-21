First responders honored for saving 14-year-old shot on the South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Members of the Chicago police and fire departments were honored Monday for taking quick action to save the life of a 14-year-old victim of gun violence earlier this month.

On October 12, the first responders rushed to the 8600 block of South Elizabeth Avenue after a call of two people shot in the area.

After arriving, they discovered a 14-year-old boy shot in the chest, bleeding out and barely breathing. Working quickly, they sealed the wound and slowed the bleeding until the teen could be transported to Christ Hospital.

Both departments say the first responders' teamwork and training kept the boy alive. They’ve since been able to talk to him, and say he’s recovering smoothly.

During an award ceremony Monday morning at the 6th District police station, 7808 South Halsted Street, the CFD and CPD members received the Lifesaving Award for their efforts.