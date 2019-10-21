× State rules ban CPS athletes from participating in playoffs during teachers’ strike

CHICAGO– The teachers’ strike may end up shutting down the season for many of the city’s student-athletes.

They’re in danger of missing payoffs because of state rules banning players from competing when their school is on strike.

Here’s the official rule from the Illinois High School Association:

“If a high school or district is on strike when the IHSA series begins at its lowest level, then that high school or the high schools in that district are prohibited from participating.”

CPS principals are appealing that rule to the IHSA.

The association released this statement:

“We have received an appeal request seeking to allow participation by cps schools in the boys 2-a and 3-a soccer and girls 1a and 2a tennis state series. However, our board of directors is unlikely to hear the appeal while the strike is ongoing.”