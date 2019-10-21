Former Bears kicker Cody Parkey doinks another kick off the goalpost

NASHVILLE — Cody Parkey is clanging kicks off goalposts again.

The Tennessee Titans kicker missed an extra point in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a miss reminiscent of his struggles last season while kicking for the Chicago Bears. Parkey missed a handful of important kicks for Chicago last season, including an infamous “double-doink” against Philadelphia in the playoffs on a field goal attempt that would have given the Bears the lead in the final seconds.

The Bears cut Parkey in the offseason. He landed a job in Tennessee with after the Titans placed Ryan Succop on injured reserve.

Fortunately for Parkey, the miss didn’t matter as the Titans went on to beat the Chargers 23-20.

However, Parkey seems to have acquired a new nickname: the “doink king.”