Chicago girl, 9, dresses up as WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten for Halloween

CHICAGO – Grace Carbonara, 9, loves WGN Morning News so much that she's dressing up as co-anchor Robin Baumgarten for Halloween.

Carbonara wore a black dress and long necklace, similar to the outfits Baumgarten usually wears. She also came prepared with her own WGN Morning News mic. Each side had its own version of a Morning News show/segment, like "Ms. Fix It" and "Woman of the People."

When asked if her friends know who she's dressed up as, she said they usually just think she's being silly.

Her dad Joe Carbonara said that when the two don't watch the show together in the morning, "the day doesn't get off to a good start."

"She's totally into it," he said.