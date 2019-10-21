Chicago-area winds top out at 50 mph, temperatures drop into the 40s

Data pix.

As an expansive, intense low pressure moved out of Minnesota into Wisconsin Monday and the associated cold front swept through our area, winds shifted from SE to SW gusting well into the 40s at many locations.

Midway recorded the highest: a 50 mph gust at 11:14 AM. Tree damage was reported in many areas in Lake and Cook counties.

The center of this low pressure system will gradually move NE of Lake Superior Tuesday, but its influence will still be felt here with westerly winds gusting well above 30 mph anticipated.

Low pressure moving out of the Central Plains will allow a brief warm-up accompanied by cloudiness and showers later Wednesday and Wednesday night.

With the passage of a cold front Thursday, temperatures should fall overnight, with a good chance of freezing temperatures and frost Friday morning.

