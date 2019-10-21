× Another honor arrives for Javier Baez in what’s been a great two seasons with the Cubs

CHICAGO – If he had it his way, he’d be taking the field for his second World Series coming up on Tuesday night. But those hopes disappeared almost a month ago thanks to a late season swoon by the Cubs, which was hurt by his thumb injury.

But shortstop Javier Baez will at least get to have one honor this October, and it comes in the form of a video game.

It’s yet another honor for the shortstop, who is quickly becoming the face of the Cubs’ franchise as they approach a potential era of change starting in 2020.

A dream of mine came true today. Could not be more excited to be on the cover of @mlbtheshow… and it’s 🔥🔥! https://t.co/zqg6sl1UG7 #mlbtheshow #PSPartner #ElMago pic.twitter.com/LEQ10ZwZDh — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) October 21, 2019

Baez was chosen as the cover player for Playstation’s MLB The Show 2020, with the cover being revealed on Monday. The shortstop posted a picture of the cover and wrote: “A dream of mine came true today. Could not be more excited to be on the cover of MLB The Show…and it’s fire!”

Along with a tweet on the cover, Baez also posted a video of the photo shoot on his Twitter as well, featuring an interview with Baez along with various shots of Wrigleyville.

In many ways, Baez is becoming one of the most recognizable faces on the club both in Chicago along with the rest of Major League Baseball. After getting on the map with his MVP performance in the 2016 National League Championship Series, the infielder has become one of the best in the league over the last two seasons.

Baez had his finest season in 2018, hitting .290 with 34 homers and 111 RBI with a .554 slugging percentage which helped him earn a 6.3 WAR. He was the best player on a 95-win team and was a finalist for the NL’s Most Valuable Player award.

Things didn’t drop off much in 2019 as he hit .281 with 29 homers and 85 RBI before a thumb injury limited him to just seven games in the month of September. It’s not a coincidence that the Cubs finished 11-16 in the final month and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Now Baez will have an offseason of major change for the first time since he came up with the Cubs as the team is looking for a new manager while possible looking at a shake-up with the core. Considering his recent play and stature in the club, it’s likely the Cubs would choose to keep Baez as a face of the new era of the franchise.

Baez isn’t eligible for free agency till the end of the 2021 season, so it’s safe to say that one of the faces of the Cubs’ franchise has a few more years left on the north side.