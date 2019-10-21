1 killed, 2 injured in Austin shooting

Posted 5:51 AM, October 21, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Three men were shot, one fatally, on a sidewalk in the Austin neighborhood.

Someone in a passing car opened fire on the group just after 1 a.m. Monday in the 5500 block of West North Avenue, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and chest. He did not survive.

A 31-year-old man shot in the left leg, and a 29-year-old man was shot in the right hand. Both were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

There’s no word on motive, and no one has been arrested.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.