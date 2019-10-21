× 1 killed, 2 injured in Austin shooting

CHICAGO — Three men were shot, one fatally, on a sidewalk in the Austin neighborhood.

Someone in a passing car opened fire on the group just after 1 a.m. Monday in the 5500 block of West North Avenue, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and chest. He did not survive.

A 31-year-old man shot in the left leg, and a 29-year-old man was shot in the right hand. Both were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

There’s no word on motive, and no one has been arrested.