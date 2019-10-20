For the latest forecast and more visit wgntv.com/weather.
Warm but rainy Monday, temperatures in the 50s this week
-
Warm Monday, temperatures in the 80s and humid this week
-
Temps drop after rainy Friday, warm up Sunday into next week
-
Sunny and cool Monday, quiet but chilly week ahead
-
Seasonably warm temperatures cool Sunday, warmup next week
-
Temperature swings from 80s down to 60s next week
-
-
Warm and humid week ahead as summer heat sticks around
-
Warm, sunny days continue until temperatures drop next weekend
-
A sunny start to fall, with high temperatures in the 70s
-
Warm temps continue, storms likely Wednesday and over the weekend
-
String of warm days continues, storms possible this weekend
-
-
Mostly dry, warm but cooler than average this week
-
Severe storms possible overnight, heat continues into next week
-
Warm week ahead, storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday