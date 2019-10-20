× Tom Brady says his ‘Living With Yourself’ cameo was taken out of context

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady is defending his cameo in the Netflix series “Living With Yourself,” saying the media is creating a “blame and shame” culture.

Paul Rudd plays Miles in the dark comedy, referred for treatment at a mysterious mini-mall “spa” offering a procedure that will rebuild him into “a better you.”

Some have speculated that the scene is a dig at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. In February, Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution as part of a sex trafficking crackdown.

In the scene, Brady is seen walking out of the “Top Happy Spa,” which is located inside a strip mall.

“First time?” Brady asks Rudd’s character.

“Uh-huh,” Rudd responds. “You?”

“Sixth,” Brady says, in a reference to his six Super Bowl championships.

Brady insisted that the scene has nothing to do with Kraft and told reporters it was “taken out of context.”

“It was agreed to a year ago. It was written four years ago,” he said. “Again, it’s unfortunate that people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft. I think that’s a very bad assessment of my relationship with him. I would never do that.”

Although the script was written far in advance, even creator and writer Timothy Greenberg was surprised that Brady agreed to do the cameo after the allegations came out against Kraft, Greenberg said in an interview with Refinery29.