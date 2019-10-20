The American town where spiritualism and abolition thrived in the 19th century

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Backstory airs Saturday nights at 10:00 on WGN-TV and streams live to any device at WGNtv.com/Backstory

The pilgrims landed in Plymouth. Salem's witch hunt started several decades later. And several decades after that, the American revolution began in Boston.

But between Boston and Salem, Massachusetts, is Larry Potash’s hometown of Lynn. It was once the shoe capital of the world.

But it was also known as a center for abolition and spiritualism; with tales of a famous fortune teller, a pirate dungeon, a new messiah, and a tower to communicate with the heavens.

Larry takes a deep dive in this Backstory.