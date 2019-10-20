Teen killed outside West Side party; Paramedics collide with squad car on way to scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — After a teen was fatally shot and two others wounded outside a West Side party Saturday night, an ambulance collided with a squad car as it rushed to the scene.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, neighbors say a group of men walked up to a some teens hanging outside a party on the 3400 block of West Flournoy when shots rang out.

A 16-year-old boy was hit in the legs, a 17-year-old girl was hit as well and 16-year-old Frank Looney was struck in the head and chest, later dying from his injuries.

As police and paramedics raced to the scene, a squad car and ambulance collided near the corner of Harrison and Homan. While the crash looked violent, the two paramedics and two officers who were hurt are expected to be just fine.

Meanwhile, the area of East Garfield Park where the shooting took place hopes the peace they see Sunday lasts for more than just a day.

Police said no one is in custody for the shooting.