Teen killed, 2 others shot on West Side; Officers, paramedics hurt in crash while responding

CHICAGO – Six people were hospitalized Saturday night after a Chicago police squad car and a Chicago fire ambulance crashed into each other while responding to a deadly shooting.

Chicago police said they were called to the 3400 block of West Flournoy Street at around 10 p.m. where they discovered a 16-year-old boy was shot in head. He later died at the hospital, according to police.

Two other teens were shot and transported to the hospital.

While on the way to the crash, a CPD squad car and a CFD ambulance collided in the 3400 block of West Harrison Street.

Two paramedics were taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. Two officers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the teens were on a rear porch when two unidentified males fired shots from the bottom of the stairs.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.