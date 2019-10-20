Sunday Brunch: Skirt steak sandwich with chimichurri sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Kris Salvador from Spears Bourbon Burger & Beers stopped by to share his skirt steak sandwich with chimichurri sauce recipe.

You can see him at the 19th annual Taste of the Town in Wheeling on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Skirt Steak Sandwich with Chimichurri Sauce recipe:

5 oz Skirt Steak

1 Baguette (Cut in ½)

1 Red Bell Pepper (Julienne Sliced)

1 Handful Arugula

2 oz Chimichurri Sauce

Chimichurri Sauce Ingredients

2 Shallot

6 cloves of Garlic

2 Bunches of Cilantro

½ oz Basil

1 Bunch of Parsley

5 limes (zest and Juiced)

1 cup of 70/30 blended oil (or oil of your choice)

Instructions

Prepare the Chimichurri Sauce first

In a blender add all ingredients above, add oil slowly until it covers the ingredients (blend thoroughly). This is an authentic recipe like they prepare in Argentina.

1-Thoroughly pour half the Chimichurri Sauce over the skirt steak …Let sit for about 3-5 minutes while you are heating up your grill pan or saute pan with a little oil to coat the pan

2-Cook the skirt steak to desired temperature or taste

3-While cooking, toast the halved baguettes in another pan (with a little butter). You can toast the baguettes in an oven or a toaster.

4-When the skirt steak is done, take half the baguette and lay a bed of arugula on the bread, then the skirt steak on top of the arugula and then the julienne slices red peppers. Pour the rest of the Chimichurri Sauce over the sandwich and then place the top of the baguette on top of that.