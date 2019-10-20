× Police: Woman critical, 2 teens injured following Saturday night shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition and two teens were injured following a shooting Saturday night, police said.

Just after 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old boy, 13-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman all suffering from gun shot wounds.

The woman was shot in the neck and transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition, police said.

Both boys are reportedly in fair condition following the shooting.

Police believe the victims were in front of an apartment building when a dark-colored vehicle traveling northbound on Independent pulled up. Police said multiple fired shots from inside the vehicle.

Area Central detectives are investigating.