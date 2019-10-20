Patrick Mannelly discusses the Bears & Hurricane Dorian survivors fundraiser on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In his first appearance on the show, the conversation was on two very different things.

Former Bears long snapper Patrick Mannelly was on the show to talk about his former team's very difficult day against the New Orleans Saints on Soldier Field Sunday afternoon. It's arguably the worst performance for the team under Matt Nagy and puts the team at 3-3 on the season.

Patrick was also on the show to talk about a fundraiser for victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas coming up at Mickey Finn's in Libertyville this Wednesday, October 23rd. He took some time to talk with Josh Frydman about why this cause means so much to him.

You can listen to Patrick talk more about these topics in the video above or below. To learn more about Wednesday's fundraiser or to buy tickets, click here.