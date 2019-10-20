× Mitchell Trubisky will start for the Bears Sunday against the Saints

CHICAGO – There were signs during the practice week that the Bears’ starting quarterback would be making his return to the field this Sunday against the Saints.

Yet Matt Nagy stopped short of declaring Mitchell Trubisky ready to go over the last few days, choosing a more cautious approach with his quarterback even though he had no setbacks during the practice week.

But on Sunday, as many expected, Mitchell Trubisky was on the active roster and ready to start for the Bears at Soldier Field against New Orleans.

The quarterback fully participated in all three practices for the Bears this week and will return to the lineup after missing the better part of two games with a left shoulder injury. Widely reported as a dislocation, Trubisky suffered the injury on the first drive of the Bears’ 16-6 victory over the Vikings at Soldier Field on September 29th.

Trubisky missed the bulk of that game and the team’s game in London against the Raiders.

When he takes the field, the quarterback will be hoping for a fresh re-start to his season after inconsistent performances in the majority of the three full games he played before the injury. He’s thrown for just 588 yards with three touchdown – all coming against the Redskins in Week 3 – with two interceptions and a quarterback rating of 81.