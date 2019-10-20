Lincoln Avenue ‘Beer Stroll’ gets neighbors to pop into local spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Lincoln Avenue Beer Stroll brought residents out to 25 different businesses to sample 30 different beers and meet their neighbors Sunday.

A $45 ticket got people inside lots of different businesses surrounding Lincoln Avenue for tastings and bites to eat.

Like at Bitter Pops, a beer shop and tasting room that's open seven days a week, and they offered $5 off their famous Beer Advent Calendar. You can shop for the holidays and have a drink at the same time. Or at Frasca, where homemade meatballs, made fresh every single day, are on the menu.

It's the 3rd year for the event and the Lakeview Chamber says this year is better than ever, and included unique activities the whole family could enjoy.