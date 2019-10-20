× Expected rain Monday could slow rivers fall – Minor flooding to continue on segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers

Area-wide rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue to fall, but anticipated rains of about a half-inch or so Monday could slow that falling tendency and actually extend the period of Minor flooding on segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers at Latham Park and Shirland respectively. Rivers are running near bankfull at several other locations (noted on table below).

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: