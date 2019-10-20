Expected rain Monday could slow rivers fall – Minor flooding to continue on segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers
Area-wide rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue to fall, but anticipated rains of about a half-inch or so Monday could slow that falling tendency and actually extend the period of Minor flooding on segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers at Latham Park and Shirland respectively. Rivers are running near bankfull at several other locations (noted on table below).
The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 11.01 07 AM Sun -0.04
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.65 06 AM Sun -0.64
Gurnee 7.0 4.86 06 AM Sun -0.46
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.10 07 AM Sun -0.36
Des Plaines 15.0 10.68 07 AM Sun -0.36
River Forest 16.0 7.20 07 AM Sun -0.37
Riverside 7.5 3.58 07 AM Sun -0.16
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.36 06 AM Sun -0.19 Nr Bankfull
Montgomery 13.0 12.80 06 AM Sun -0.08 Nr Bankfull
Dayton 12.0 9.06 07 AM Sun -0.12
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.07 06 AM Sun -0.03
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.84 07 AM Sun -0.04
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.06 07 AM Sun -0.08
Shorewood 6.5 2.55 07 AM Sun -0.04
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 4.00 06 AM Sun -0.05
Foresman 18.0 5.39 07 AM Sun -0.10
Chebanse 16.0 2.87 07 AM Sun -0.04
Iroquois 18.0 5.02 07 AM Sun -0.02
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.78 07 AM Sun -0.02
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 3.47 07 AM Sun -0.06
Kouts 11.0 4.38 07 AM Sun -0.05
Shelby 10.5 5.35 07 AM Sun -0.05
Momence 5.0 2.07 07 AM Sun -0.03
Wilmington 6.5 1.57 07 AM Sun -0.03
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.81 06 AM Sun -0.03
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.20 07 AM Sun 0.01
Munster (H 12.0 5.44 07 AM Sun -0.01
South Holland 16.5 5.49 07 AM Sun -0.01
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.62 07 AM Sun -0.02
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.66 07 AM Sun -0.03
Leonore 16.0 3.79 07 AM Sun -0.01
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 5.29 07 AM Sun -0.31
Ottawa 463.0 459.43 06 AM Sun -0.02
La Salle 20.0 15.12 07 AM Sun -0.26
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.78 07 AM Sun -0.06
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 2.63 06 AM Sun -0.06
Perryville 12.0 7.10 06 AM Sun -0.05
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 13.01 07 AM Sun -0.29 Minor
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 9.76 06 AM Sun -0.24 Nr Bankfull
Latham Park 9.0 9.90 06 AM Sun -0.28 Minor
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 4.08 06 AM Sun -0.22
Byron 13.0 11.46 07 AM Sun -0.20 Nr Bankfull
Dixon 16.0 13.21 06 AM Sun -0.19 Nr Bankfull