× Dense Fog Advisory for Cook and Lake Counties in NE Illinois until early Monday morning

Dense fog has moved inland off Lake Michigan, enhancing the dense fog potential that exists along and inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline, especially in Lake and Cook Counties with temperatures and dewpoints almost coinciding in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Visibility could easily drop to a quarter-mile or less in many areas, even further inland from Lake and Cook Counties overnight into the early morning hours Monday – so if travelling, be prepared to possibly encounter sudden dangerous restrictions on visibility.

Current airport visibility…