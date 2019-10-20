Blackhawks rookie Kirby Dach set to make NHL debut Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Following a condition stint in Rockford, Blackhawks 2019 third-overall pick Kirby Dach is set to make his NHL debut Sunday against Washington.

After morning skate, Dach told the media he found out this morning and today's been a "whirlwind."

Head coach Jeremy Colliton kept a close eye on the 18-year-old condition stint in Rockford. While he didn't record a point, Colliton said he was pleased at how Dach performed.

"I think a lot of things he was doing in his games in Rockford will transfer,” Colliton said. "Really liked his skating, his competing, he was on the puck, won a lot of puck battles… it’ll be good for him.”

When asked if Dach will play beyond one game, Colliton said, “one game at a time.”

Colliton said Dach can play wing or center, but will likely be a center long-term. Dach sees himself as a center, but will play anywhere the coaching staff needs him.

"I'm not too worried about where I'll be playing, just happy I’m in the lineup and ready to get going,” Dach said. "I'm excited to get out there and have fun.”

Dach said he found out today, but his father, mother and sister were able to catch a flight to Chicago for his debut.

He hasn’t had enough time to worry about nerves.

"You don’t really have time to react, you just have to focus on the game," Dach said. "You have to be pretty mentally dialed in and ready to play."

Corey Crawford will make his fourth start of the season.

The Blackhawks look to win three games in a row to improve to 3-2-1 on the young season. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. at the United Center.