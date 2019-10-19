Weekend temps 11-deg milder than last; winds off lake limit Sunday highs to 50s lakeside; intense autumn storm brings wind, rain & t-storms Monday—then high winds & temp downturn Tuesday; “Nestor” sweeping the Southeast
-
Early sampling of September weather
-
South winds to bring return of 60-degree temps
-
A Sunny start to August
-
Cold front to bring an end to brief warm spell
-
Montana is blanketed in almost two feet of snow and it’s not even October yet
-
-
Thursday’s lake breezes surrender to “SW” winds Friday and through the weekend; temps to keep rising a few degrees each day; 90° highs and surging humidities due Saturday/Sunday; Chicago’s next t-storms due Sunday night
-
“NW” winds aloft acting as heat/high humidity barrier; hottest 100° temps remain west & south in Plains/Rockies; active storms flare to Chicago’s west Wed. arriving in diminished form—if at all Wed. night; August keep generous sunshine coming—just like July
-
Floods and hail open last weekend of September
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Tuesday’s scattered showers to usher strong “WNW” winds into area at night with 40 mph gusts & temps which struggle to reach 50 Wednesday; late week & weekend “warming” sets stage for powerful, wet fall storm early next week
-
-
Rain likely Monday, cooler than average this week
-
Warm temps continue, storms likely Wednesday and over the weekend
-
Hurricane Dorian whips Charleston area, bringing flooding and tornado threats along the Carolinas