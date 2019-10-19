PROGRAMMING NOTE: ‘Stories of Hope: Facing Breast’ cancer airs on WGN at 7PM tonight

Weekend temps 11-deg milder than last; winds off lake limit Sunday highs to 50s lakeside; intense autumn storm brings wind, rain & t-storms Monday—then high winds & temp downturn Tuesday; “Nestor” sweeping the Southeast

