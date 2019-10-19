Go
Search
Watch Now:
Latest News and More
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Traffic
Backstory
Shows
Events
Weather
60°
60°
Low
45°
High
64°
Sun
54°
63°
Mon
42°
65°
Tue
40°
53°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Perfect weather for Saturday fun, Sunday’s Bears game
Posted 9:42 AM, October 19, 2019, by
Mike Hamernik
,
Updated at 11:18AM, October 19, 2019
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
For weather updates, visit
wgntv.com/weather
Popular
Texas family of woman who died from Legionnaires’ disease sues Northwestern Hospital
Voice of Charlie Brown speaks after release from prison
Family found living on remote farm with no contact with outside world for 9 years
Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days
Latest News
Perfect weather for Saturday fun, Sunday’s Bears game
Art Therapy For Breast Cancer Patients
Nausea Fighting Foods
The Healthy Habit Of Sprint Training
Weather
Gorgeous Saturday weather forecast
Explainer
Weather
Weather Blog
Showers to follow Friday’s autumnal chill
Weather
Dangerously hot weather coming Friday and Saturday
Severe Weather Updates
Weather
Weather Blog
Flash Flood Watch in effect Saturday night through Sunday into Sunday night much of the Chicago area
News
Montana is blanketed in almost two feet of snow and it’s not even October yet
Explainer
Weather
Weather Blog
South winds to bring return of 60-degree temps
Weather
Weather Blog
Chicago area Hydrologic Outlook – current river stage/flood forecasts
Explainer
Weather
Weather Blog
Excessive Heat Warning in effect into Saturday
Weather
Sunny and cool Monday, quiet but chilly week ahead
Weather
Summer warmth continues Tuesday, seasonably cool weekend ahead
Weather
Weather Blog
Rain Saturday not expected to significantly impact swollen Rivers/streams across northern Illinois
Weather
Tracking Tropical Depression Imelda’s wet impact this weekend
Weather
Warm Monday, temperatures in the 80s and humid this week
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.