More than 1,000 pumpkins light up Chicago Botanic Garden

CHICAGO — More than 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins are on display at the Chicago Botanic Garden for the “Night of 1,000 Jack-o-Lanterns.”

Scatted along a half mile route, with sweet treats along the way, the event runs this weekend and next weekend.

From intricate designs of dogs and the Cubs to stand Jack-o-Lanterns, there’s something for everyone.

While at the garden, WGN received some important planting tips to prepare for next year.

“I have a little bit of soil here, and basically i layer in my bulbs into the soil," horticulturist Heather Sherwood said. “So you kinda always start with your largest bulbs first, pointy side up, and then we're gonna add in a little bit of dirt just enough to cover those."

Another layer of bulbs, a little more soil and make sure to keep it covered to keep out critters.

The soil insulates the bulbs really nicely and the garage really is helpful to mitigate the temperature extremes, so it's cold, but it doesn't go into those arctic temperatures like we had last year,” Sherwood said.

