Man working with film crew dies after fall at Starved Rock State Park

Posted 5:21 PM, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03PM, October 19, 2019

WGN viewer submitted photo taken May 29tat Starved Rock State Park.

OGLESBY, Ill. — Authorities say a man has died after falling almost 50 feet from an overhang at Starved Rock State Park.

Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said the 30-year-old was working with a film crew near Council Overhang when he went off trail and fell around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities did not release the man’s name.

Wire says the film crew had a permit to operate at Starved Rock, a popular park about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. The crew included six others and the man who died.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.