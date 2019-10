× Drive by leaves two wounded in Lawndale

Chicago, Il – – Two men were wounded in a drive by in the Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police say a 26-year-old and an 18-year-old man were walking on Douglas Boulevard near Troy St. at around 8 o’clock.

A car approached and someone in the car fired shots.

the 26-year-old was shot in the back and the 18-year-old was shot in the chest.

They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.