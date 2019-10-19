CTU contract negotiations to resume Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Negotiations will resume Saturday afternoon between CPS and the striking Chicago Teachers Union.

Talks concluded Friday, with both sides reporting progress.

It's still unknown if there will be classes on Monday.

Classes for more than 300,000 students were canceled Thursday and Friday, as 25,000 Chicago Public School teachers and staff walked off the job for the Chicago Teachers Union strike.

Chicago teachers are asking for more pay, smaller class sizes and more staffing.

Another sticking point of the teachers union is affordable housing. The CTU wants access to low income housing for new teachers, and its estimated 16,450 homeless students.

This is the first time CPS teachers have gone on strike since 2012. That strike lasted seven days.

Chicago is the nation's third largest school district.