× Chicago-area rivers continue to fall – Minor flooding continues on segments of the Rock, Fox and Pecatonica Rivers

Area-wide rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue to fall. Minor flooding continues just to north and south of Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Algonquin on the Fox River and Latham Park on the Rock River. Rivers are running at or near bankfull at several other locations (noted on table below).

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: